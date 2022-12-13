Miss Universe PH 2022 queens look regal in renaissance-inspired shoot

Ahead of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, Celeste and her court wow in a majestic shoot

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 queens could pass off as pieces of art in their latest renaissance-inspired shoot.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee, Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2022 Pauline Amelinckx, first runner-up Annabelle McDonnell, and second runner-up Katrina Llegado don different white ensembles while posing with flowers.

Aside from group photos, Nix Institute of Beauty, the makeup partner of Miss Universe Philippines, also released stunning solo shots of the five queens.

The five were crowned during the pageant’s finals night in April.

Celeste will be representing the Philippines in the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, United States in January. The 24-year-old beauty queen from Pasay is competing in hopes of clinching the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com