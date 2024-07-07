Indonesia’s Harashta Haifa Zahra is Miss Supranational 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines' Alethea Ambrosio settles for a Top 12 finish and was crowned Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Harashta Haifa Zahra of Indonesia was named Miss Supranational 2024 during the pageant’s coronation night held in Malopolska, Poland, on Saturday, July 6 (early Sunday, July 7 Manila time).

The 20-year-old candidate bested 67 other candidates to succeed Ecuador’s Andre Aguilera. Zahra is the first beauty queen from Indonesia to win the Miss Supranational crown.

“It still feels unreal,” she said of her crowning moment. “It’s going to be a very special year and my heart is filled with pride.

Her royal court includes:

1st runner-up: Jenna Dysktra (United States)

2nd runner-up: Justyna Zednikova (Czech Republic)

3rd runner-up: Isadora Murta (Brazil)

4th runner-up: Chanelle de Lau (Curacao)

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Alethea Ambrosio finished in the Top 12. Despite not winning the crown, Ambrosio still took home the Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024 award. The special award is given to the highest-placing delegate from the region who failed to advance to the Top 5.

The Philippines has only won the Miss Supranational title once – with Mutya Daul in 2013. – Rappler.com