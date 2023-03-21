LOOK: Ingrid Santamaria wows in ‘Minokawa’ national costume for Reina Hispanoamericana

The coronation night will happen in Bolivia on March 25

MANILA, Philippines – Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Maria Ingrid Santamaria made waves on social media with her “dragon-like” national costume called “Minokawa.”

ALV Pageant Circle shared on Sunday, March 19, a three-minute narration video featuring Ingrid’s transformation into her final ensemble – a creature that draws inspiration from the fantasy series Encantadia.

Santamaria shared that her armor, which is “covered with gold scales” and “majestic wings,” represents the “ray of hope in every human being.”

Fellow beauty queens like Hannah Arnold, Ayn Bernos, and Angela Okol praised Santamaria’s video.

Santamaria is currently in Bolivia for the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, where she is vying to take home the Philippines’ second crown, following Winwin Marquez’ win in 2017.

The pageant announced its postponement in October 2022 due to “political and civil unrest” in Bolivia, the pageant’s host country. The coronation night is now set for March 25, with Mexico’s Andrea Bazarte passing her crown. – Rappler.com