Rappler Talk Entertainment: The reigning queens of Binibining Pilipinas 2024

We chat with Abra's Myrna Esguerra, Pampanga's Jasmin Bungay, Zambales' Christal dela Cruz, and Pila, Laguna's Trisha Martinez!

MANILA, Philippines – Days after they were crowned, the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens are visiting the Rappler HQ!

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, reporter and pageant fan Jairo Bolledo chats with the winners of the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2024 pageant – Abra’s Myrna Esguerra, Binibining Pilipinas International 2024; Pampanga’s Jasmin Bungay, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024; Zambales’ Christal dela Cruz, Binibining Pilipinas 2024 1st runner-up; and Pila, Laguna’s Trisha Martinez, Binibining Pilipinas 2024 2nd runner-up – about their pageant journey, their victories, and their plans for the year ahead.

The queens will also look back on being part of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated’s diamond batch and the grand reunion of the previous titleholders to mark the pageant’s 60th anniversary. 

Watch this episode here on Thursday, July 18, at 5 pm, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook and YouTube pages. – Rappler.com

