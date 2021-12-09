Titleholders Iris Mittenaere and Rina Mor among Miss Universe 2021 judges

SELECTION COMMITTEE. Miss Universe Organization announces its panel of judges for the 2021 pageant.

These Miss Universe queens are joining Filipina actress Marian Rivera in the selection committee

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe organization revealed on Wednesday, December 8 the all-female selection committee for the upcoming pageant.

Joining previously announced Filipina actress Marian Rivera in the lineup for the selection committee are supermodel Adriana Lima, beauty queen Urvashia Rautela, model Lori Harvey, actress-host Adamari Lopez, and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.

Actress Rena Sofer is part of the final’s selection committee, while host Chelsie Kryst and Miss Universe 1976 Rina Mor are part of the preliminary selection committee. Mor is also the first Israeli beauty queen to win the Miss Universe title.

Rivera, the third Filipina to be part of Miss Universe’s selection committee, arrived in Israel on Tuesday, December 7. She and the rest of the judges are expected to join several pre-pageant activities.

The all-female panel will select the winner among the 80 candidates participating in the 70th Miss Universe pageant. The title is currently held by Mexico’s Andrea Meza, who was crowned in May 2021, and has reigned for just seven months.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez will represent the Philippines in the competition.

The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night is scheduled on December 12 (December 13 in Manila). Beatrice is vying to be the fifth Filipino to take home the crown. – Rappler.com