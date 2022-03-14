Mandaue City’s Isabel Luche tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge

Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi and Roxas City’s Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas are part of the challenge's top 3

MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Luche of Mandaue City came out on top for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 headshot challenge.

Joining Isabel in the top 3 are Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi and Roxas City’s Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas.

The MUPH organization announced the top 3 on social media on Sunday, March 14. The list of winners was determined by judges’ votes and fan votes cast through the Miss Universe Philippines app.

The headshot photos of the 50 delegates were posted by the organization on Saturday, March 12. The voting ran from Saturday, 9 am to Sunday 12 pm.

After the headshot challenge, MUPH revealed the next challenge they prepared for the delegates. Videos will be first released in the streaming platform kumu on Monday, March 14, noon, while the voting for this challenge will start on March 15, 9 am.

“Get to know the #UniquelyBeautiful personalities of our delegates in the #MUPH2022IntroductionVideoChallenge,” they said.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled on April 30. Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com