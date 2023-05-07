Jasmin Selberg to attend Binibining Pilipinas 2023 finals, Catriona Gray to host 

Vice Ganda will hold a special performance on the May 28 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced on Saturday, May 6, the prominent names gracing its Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night.

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg of Germany will serve as a special guest. BPCI added that she will be crowning the new Binibining Pilipinas International.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will host the coronation night, and Vice Ganda will hold a special performance.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is set for May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Those interested to watch the finals night live could secure tickets via TicketNet outlets nationwide and the website starting May 7, 12 noon. Prices range from P500 to P11,500.

The show will also be aired live on A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and Metro Channel, and streamed on iWantTFC and the official YouTube channel of Binibining Pilipinas.

The 2023 pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Roberta Tamondong, who were crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, respectively, will not be passing on their titles.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com