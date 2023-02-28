Reigning queen Kathleen Paton to host 2023 Miss Eco International events 

Kathleen also looks back on her reign as Miss Eco International 2022, telling Filipino pageant fans that she hoped she made them proud

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton will host the events of its 2023 pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen shared the news on Monday, February 27, saying that she’s honored to be given the role by the Miss Eco International organization.

“Thank you for continuously believing in me and knowing what I am capable of. Blessed beyond words could describe,” she said.

Kathleen arrived in Egypt on February 23 and has been documenting the pre-pageant activities on social media. She is set to crown her successor on the coronation night set for March 4.

In a separate post, Kathleen looked back on her reign as Miss Eco International 2022, telling Filipino pageant fans that she hoped she made them proud.

“I am honored to be an inspiration to young women and girls aspiring to be a queen with a purpose,” she said.

Ashley Subijano Montenegro will be representing the Philippines in the 2023 edition of the pageant. If she wins, she’ll be the third Filipina to win the country’s Miss Eco International crown after Cynthia Thomalla (2018) and Kathleen (2022). – Rappler.com