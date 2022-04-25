‘A vital part of my life’: Katrina Dimaranan bids goodbye to pageant world

'All those sleepless nights, crying behind the scenes, the sisterhood, the celebrations, and the victories and the losses – I am beyond grateful'

MANILA, Philippines – Seasoned beauty queen Katrina Dimaranan is saying goodbye to pageantry, saying that she can “finally close this chapter and move forward to [her] next goals.”

Katrina made the announcement on Sunday, April 25, by sharing a montage of her pageant performances throughout the years.

She started her pageant journey in 2012, where she won the Binibining Pilipinas Tourism crown. In 2018, she represented the United States at the Miss Supranational pageant wherein she finished first runner-up. Katrina came back to the Philippine pageant scene in 2021 and was named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism.

“From 18 years old to now, 28, my 10-year magical journey that was and is a vital part of my life. Where I met some of the most amazing people who became friends and family, and where I learned many life lessons and how I learned to open up my mind and my heart to other things going on outside of our personal lives,” she wrote.

Katrina added that her pageant journey has helped her accept her past and inspired others to aim for greatness and follow their dreams.

“My 10-year journey has now come to an end, and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories I’ve shared with all of you, especially those who were with me since day one of this incredible journey. I am happy and at peace that I can finally close this chapter, and move forward to my next goals!”

The pageant veteran, who’s currently attending a nursing school in the United States, also revealed that she won’t be able to come home to the Philippines to pass her title on during the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30 due to issues with her US residency.

Katrina, however, ended her post by sharing a piece of advice to her supporters. “I hope you reach for your dreams, and I would love to know if I ever become part of it – because this time, I will be here cheering for you, like you did for me.”

Fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates Ayn Bernos and Maureen Wroblewitz showed their support for Katrina’s decision in the comments section. – Rappler.com