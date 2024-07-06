Kayla Jean Carter appointed Miss Charm Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carter will replace Krishnah Gravidez, who withdrew her Miss Charm Philippines title to compete in the Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant on July 19

MANILA, Philippines – Kayla Jean Carter will now represent the Philippines at the Miss Charm 2024 pageant in the US, The Miss Philippines organization announced on Saturday, July 6.

“The Miss Philippines Org. is very happy to announce the appointment of KAYLA JEAN CARTER as Miss Charm Philippines 2024. She will represent the country in the upcoming Miss Charm pageant to be held in the United States on August 24, 2024,” the organization wrote.

Carter is a Filipino-American whose family hails from Talisay, Cebu. She represented Northern California in the 2024 edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

“She was one of the 10 delegates who competed for titles in The Miss Philippines. She was one of the highest ranking delegates who was eligible for the titles and agreed to be considered for The Miss Philippines,” the organization explained.

The Miss Philippines organization also noted that she needed to already have a valid US visa so she could compete at the pageant in August.

“The news is out! So grateful for this opportunity. See you soon LA on the international stage,” Carter wrote in an Instagram story after her appointment was announced.

Screenshot from Kayla Jean Carter’s Instagram story

Carter will replace Krishnah Gravidez, who withdrew her Miss Charm Philippines title to compete in the Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant on July 19. – Rappler.com