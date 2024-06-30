Who are the delegates topping the Miss World PH 2024 fast-track challenges? 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The winner for each challenge will secure a semifinals spot in the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss World Philippines (MWP) queen is definitely heating up as the pre-pageant activities for its 2024 edition are fully underway.

On their social media pages, the MWP Organization has started announcing the delegates who are dominating its fast-track challenges.

For the sports fast-track event, 10 candidates made it to the top. They are the following:

Jamaila Dumlao (Cagayan Province)

Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)

Andrea Endicio (Quezon Province)

Dia Mate (Cavite)

Lance Escalante (Surigao Del Norte)

Precious Batiancilla (Don Salvador Benedicto)

Clytemestra Juan (Dasmariñas, Cavite)

Gabrielle Lantzer (Manila)

Dolly Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon)

Alexandria Azanes (Lucena City)

Meanwhile, 12 contestants topped the beach beauty competition. Those who made it to this category are:

Riana Agatha Pangindian (Kapitolyo, Pasig City)

Gabrielle Lantzer (Manila)

Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio)

Mariam Lara Ashraf Abd El Hamid (Capiz)

Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)

Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)

Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)

Dia Mate (Cavite)

Nikki Buenafe (Pangasinan)

Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)

Bianca Tapia (Batangas)

Arrieana Beron (Iloilo City)

Aside from these activities, the delegates are also expected to participate in other fast-track events such as the Beauty with a Purpose presentation, Head to Head challenge, and Talent competition. This list will be updated once the MWP organization releases results of its semifinalists for each activity.

The winner for each fast-track challenge will automatically secure a semifinals spot in the pageant. The finals night is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

35 candidates are competing to succeed Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. – Rappler.com