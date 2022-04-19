LOOK: The new Miss Universe Philippines La Mer en Majesté Crown

The La Mer en Majesté Crown highlights the Philippines' national gemstone, the golden South Sea Pearl

MANILA, Philippines – She’s a beauty!

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) unveiled its brand-new crown, dubbed the La Mer en Majesté Crown, on Tuesday evening, April 19, at the MUPH 2022 Gala Night at the Hilton Manila, Pasay City.

Created in partnership with Jewelmer, the La Mer en Majesté highlights the Philippines’ national gemstone, the golden South Sea Pearl. According to MUPH, the crown is “a radiant symbol of the harmonious relationship between man and nature, capturing the very spirit of the Filipinos.”

BRILLIANT. The crown features the golden South Sea Pearl, the Philippines’ national gemstone. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Presenting the new crown to the guests were Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss Universe Philippines 2011 and MUPH national director Shamsey Supsup.

WE-FIE. Shamcey Supsup and Beatrice Luigi Gomez get their photos taken with the new crown. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. This year’s competition sees 32 candidates vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown, with Gomez crowning her successor.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) will serve as the coronation night’s hosts. Reigning Miss Universe 2021 queen Harnaaz Sandhu is also confirmed to be one of the pageant’s special guests.

Filipino pageant fans can catch the show as it streams live, for free, starting 7 pm on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, iWantTFC, and The Filipino Channel.

Prior to coronation night, the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 preliminary competition is set for April 27 at The Cove Manila. – Rappler.com