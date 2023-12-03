Michelle Dee to hold homecoming parade  on December 10

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization says there will be special guests and fun activities during the homecoming parade

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino pageant fans! Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is all set to see her kababayan with a grand homecoming parade.

The event will be held on December 10, 4 pm at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, the Miss Universe Philippines organization announced on Saturday, December 2.

The organization added that the event will be like a fiesta celebration with special guests and fun activities for attendees.

“So, come in your best Miss Universe looks, prepare your loudest cheers and banners, and be ready to wave the Philippine flag high!” they added.

Dee represented the Philippines in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant that saw Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios as the winner.

Although she didn’t clinch the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, she finished as part of the Top 10 and took home several special awards, including Best in National Costume and the gold winner for the “Voice for Change” category. Dee’s Top 10 placement also put the country back in the semifinal round.

The Philippines is home to four Miss Universe winners – Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

After her Miss Universe stint, Dee was recently named the newest Department of Tourism ambassador. – Rappler.com