Michelle Dee on Miss Universe PH 2022 Celeste Cortesi: ‘She is queen well-deserved’

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Dee penned a heartwarming message to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, saying that the crowning moment was something they both manifested.

In an Instagram post on Monday, May 2, the beauty queen from Makati shared photos from the final moments of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night – Michelle and Celeste are seen facing each other as they wait for the winner of the pageant to be announced.

“I have always believed that everything in life happens for a reason. As [Celeste] and I gave our all to win the crown, in the end, we always knew only one of us would win,” she wrote.

Being titleholders (Michelle is Miss World Philippines 2019 while Celeste is Miss Earth Philippines 2018), both beauty queens were early stand-outs in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition. Throughout the pageant, Michelle and Celeste gave stellar performances in the challenges and other preliminary activities, making them the top picks.

As to Celeste’s win, Michelle wrote: “No one can take her destiny away from her because she is queen well-deserved and a true friend for that matter as well. Glad to have shared this moment with you just like we manifested.”

Michelle continued that being left onstage with Celeste was one of the “most intense” moments in her life thus far. “At the end of it all, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for the love, lessons, and endless support I’ve received,” she added.

“No effort will go unnoticed and I promised to come out stronger,” Michelle promised. She also said that she will make a separate post to show her gratitude for those who helped her throughout her Miss Universe Philippines 2022 journey.

“Mahal ko kayo (I love you) and who knows this might not be the last,” she ended her post.

In the comments section, Celeste wrote that she was also glad to share that glorious moment with Michelle.

“More than anything else, I’ve found a friend and couldn’t be happier to share this experience with you and Kat. You are amazing and truly a queen,” Celeste told Michelle.

On April 30, Michelle was named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism while Celeste was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022.