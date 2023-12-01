LOOK: Michelle Dee named newest DOT ambassador

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is chosen as the country's newest tourism ambassador on December 1, 2023.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee had worn an aviation-inspired ensemble for her national costume, both to honor her role as an Air Force reservist and to promote Philippine tourism

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new face of Philippine tourism, and it’s none other than Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Dee paid a courtesy call on Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Friday, December 1, at the Department of Tourism (DOT) office in Makati City.

Frasco invited Dee to help the DOT promote the country’s tourism industry.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee pays a courtesy call on Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in Makati City on December 1, 2023.

“Thank you for the honor that you have bestowed upon all Filipinos by carrying the flag of the Philippines so excellently and by declaring to the world your love for the Philippines and reminding the world of the many reasons to love the Philippines,” Frasco told Dee.

Dee expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to promote the country’s tourism industry.

“I’m so excited. I’m so humbled and honored. I didn’t expect this kind of overwhelming flow of reception, love, and support,” she said.

The 28-year-old had worn an aviation-inspired ensemble during Miss Universe’s national costume segment, both to honor her role as an Air Force reservist and to promote Philippine tourism.

The highlight of her costume had been airplane-like wings that featured a mural depicting Filipino culture. It also had the DOT’s slogan “Love the Philippines” in the middle.

“It’s no secret that I’ve always been proud to call the Philippines my home and I really wanted it to shine on the Miss Universe stage because it is an amazing platform to showcase what you are passionate about,” Dee said.

She was also invited to participate in the DOT’s Philippine Experience Program, which aims to showcase the diversity of Filipino heritage, arts, and culture through regional caravans.

Dee closed out her Miss Universe 2023 run in El Salvador in the Top 10. She won several special awards, including Best National Costume. – Rappler.com