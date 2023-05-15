Michelle Dee on winning MUPH 2023: ‘The next chapter of my pageant journey is no longer my own’

Michelle says she's driven to 'do whatever it takes to bring home the next Miss Universe crown to the Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee took to social media to reflect about her pageant journey, saying that it “never got easier.”

Dee, who was crowned on Saturday, May 13, won the title on her second attempt at the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. During the 2022 edition, she finished as 1st runner-up, or Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 14, the beauty queen shared that she stuck to the mindset “It’s not done until it’s won” when she joined MUPH for the second time.

“No matter how it looks, it never was and it never got easier to prepare for each time I would compete. Each year was full of hard work, sacrifices, and risks that I hope pay off at the end,” she wrote.

The actress-model added that winning is not only validation for her, but also a reminder for every Filipino that they can achieve anything as long as they practice hard work, perseverance, and passion.

Dee went on to express her gratitude to her management, sponsors, and designers who “turned [her] dreams into reality,” and family and friends who “supported [her] through all the ups and downs that come with this crazy and amazing ride.”

She also thanked the MUPH organization for “trusting [her] to represent the Philippines on the international stage” and her supporters who cheered for her throughout her pageant journey. “When the going gets tough, your support is what pushes me to keep going,” she said.

Ending the post with the hashtag: #DeePaTapos ang laban (“Dee” fight is not yet over), Dee declared that she’ll even work harder for the next part of her pageant journey.

“The next chapter of my pageant journey is no longer my own. It’s for each Filipino that I will be representing in El Salvador,” she wrote.

“Knowing this doesn’t just inspire me. It pushes me to work even harder and to dream bigger. It pushes me to do whatever it takes to bring home the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines.”

Fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2023 delegates Emmanuelle Vera, Samantha Panlilio, and Angelique Manto, and other celebrities such as Lovi Poe and Rabiya Mateo wrote their congratulatory messages and well-wishes for Dee in the comments section.

During the coronation night, Christine Opiaza of Zambales was named 1st runner-up, while Pampanga’s Manto finished as 2nd runner-up. In a separate ceremony, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 while Baguio’s Krishnah Gravidez was declared Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

Dee will go on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador. She will compete in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com