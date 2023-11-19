Michelle Dee shares backstory of Miss Universe 2023 evening gown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'A tribute to a legendary Filipina who has become an icon, preserving the rich cultural heritage of indigenous tattoo art,' Dee writes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Miss Universe 2023 delegate Michelle Dee shared the story behind her evening gown during the 72nd edition of the global pageant on Sunday, November 19.

Dee wore a sheer nude evening gown adorned with black jewels – which she explained is a tribute to Apo Whang-Od, who is dubbed the last and oldest mambabatok of the Kalinga ethnic group.

“A tribute to a legendary Filipina who has become an icon, preserving the rich cultural heritage of indigenous tattoo art. She has achieved global recognition and symbolizes timeless beauty, coinciding with Miss Universe lifting its age restrictions, championing inclusivity and challenging age stereotypes,” Dee wrote.

Designed by Mark Bumgarner, every stitch of Dee’s gown was “crafted passionately” and dedicated to the Philippines.

“A true icon and the last of her kind, a symbol of bravery, beauty, and inclusivity…Whang-Od,” she added.

Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 stint in the Top 10. She was named the Gold winner for the pageant’s Voice for Change category for her advocacy on autism acceptance, inclusivity, and empowerment. – Rappler.com