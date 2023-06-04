Miss CosmoWorld PH opens applications for 2023 pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, beauty queen hopefuls, there’s a new pageant that you can participate in!

Miss CosmoWorld Philippines has opened applications for their 2023 pageant on Thursday, June 1.

“This is your moment to step into the spotlight and inspire others with your story,” the caption read.

“Whether you dream of becoming a role model, advocating for a cause close to your heart, or simply embracing the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, Miss CosmoWorld Philippines will undoubtedly be a life-changing experience for you.”

Interested applicants should be female, a Filipino citizen, aged between 18 to 27 years old, and at least a high school graduate. Aspiring candidates should also have never been married or pregnant. There’s also no specific minimum height requirement for the screening process.

Interested applicants can accomplish the form found on their website.

The organization has yet to announce a deadline for its application process, as well as target date for its coronation night.

The Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 edition will be the first time for the pageant to hold a national edition.

The winner will succeed Meiji Cruz, who’s also the reigning Miss CosmoWorld 2022 titleholder.

Cruz won the crown in the international pageant held in Malaysia in November 2022. – Rappler.com