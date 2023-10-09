Pageants
LOOK: Miss Globe 2023 introduces PH’s Anna Lakrini

Anna is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' third Miss Globe crown

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Globe organization has started introducing its candidates for the 2023 pageant, including the Philippines’ Anna Valencia Lakrini. 

In the headshot photo released by the Miss Globe pageant, the 25-year-old Filipina-German beauty queen from Bataan is seen posing with her crown. A second photo shows Lakrini donning a red embellished gown. 

“The Miss Globe Philippines 2023,” the pageant captioned its post. 

On Saturday, October 7, the Binibining Pilipinas organization also shared the same photos of Lakrini with the caption: “She is coming to dominate the Globe.” 

Lakrini will be representing the Philippines in hopes of winning the country’s third Miss Globe crown.

The Miss Globe 2022 coronation is set for November 13 in Albania. The Dominican Republic’s Anabel Payano will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com 

