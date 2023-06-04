LOOK: Miss Grand PH 2023 announces 1st batch of delegates 

Herlene Budol, Michelle Arceo, and Shanon Tampon are among the confirmed candidates for the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand Philippines has named the first batch of candidates that will be competing in its 2023 pageant.

Eleven hopefuls made it to the final cut during the pageant’s screening held at Teatrino, Greenhills on Friday, June 2.

Among the familiar faces were Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol, Miss Environment International 2022 1st runner-up Michelle Arceo, and Miss Elite Philippines 2022 Shanon Tampon.

Other candidates include:

Carla Fatima Tobias

Ejay Vergara

Gabrielle Runnstrom

Jirah Bantas

Laica Eupeña

Maria Gail Tobes

Queen Jubilee Mongcupa

Rona Lalaine Lopez

A second screening for interested applicants will take place on June 7.

Miss Grand Philippines 2022 Roberta Tamondong will be crowning her successor. The coronation night is set for July 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant will be the first time the competition is run under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew in November 2022.

Since Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021).

Tamondong, who initially finished in the Top 20 of the international pageant, was appointed as fifth runner-up following the resignation of one of the original placers.

The Miss Grand Philippines organization had earlier teased that two crowns would be up for grabs, but additional details about this have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com