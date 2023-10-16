Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon reported missing, family calls for help

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'She hasn't been online. She usually updates us regularly; this is the first time she hasn't been in contact,' says sister Chin-chin.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon has been missing since Thursday, October 12, according to her family members.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 13, Catherine’s sister Chin-chin Camilon posted a public plea to Catherine’s colleague, whom they knew was with Catherine the previous evening, to share any information about the beauty queen’s whereabouts. The nameless colleague has yet to respond to the post.

“The last time Catherine called was last night at 8 pm, and her phone has been off since this morning,” Chin-chin said in her post in Filipino. “She hasn’t been online. She usually updates us regularly; this is the first time she hasn’t been in contact.”

Chin-chin also shared a post on October 13 indicating details of Catherine’s car: a Nissan Juke with license plate number NEI 2990.

On Monday, October 16, Chin-chin posted her mother Rose Camilon’s cellphone number online for anyone who may have information.

Batangas-based online media company Balisong Channel also put out a missing person callout on its social media accounts.

Rose also took to social media on Saturday, October 14, to air her concerns.

“Lord, please help us find my youngest child,” she wrote in Filipino in a post. “Please keep her from any harm.”

The 26-year-old Catherine represented Tuy, Batangas – where she also works as a public school teacher – in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant in July.

Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura was crowned the winner of the pageant. – Rappler.com