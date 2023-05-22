LOOK: Miss Grand Philippines teases 2 crowns

Deadline for applications for Miss Grand Philippines is on May 31

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, aspiring beauty queens! Miss Grand Philippines will be marking its first edition with two crowns up for grabs.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 19, the organization teased that they will be “crowning not one, but two titles” on their coronation night. “We can’t wait to see who will rise to the top and represent our country with grace, beauty, and a strong advocacy for peace,” they said.

However, final details about the two titles have yet to be announced.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 edition will serve as the pageant’s first standalone competition.

In November 2022, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew from the Miss Grand International franchise. ALV Pageant Circle, the organization behind the Miss World Philippines competition, then officially launched Miss Grand Philippines as a standalone national competition.

The pageant opened its applications for its 2023 edition on March 18. Aspiring female applicants must be aged 18 to 29 years old, a Filipino citizen, a Philippine passport holder, at least 5’4” in height, and have never been married nor borne a child.

Accomplished application forms, along with full body, swimsuit, and headshot photos, must be submitted to info@alvpageantcircle.org until May 31. A date for the coronation night has yet to be determined.

Roberta Tamondong is the reigning Miss Grand Philippines. She initially finished in the Top 20 of the Miss Grand International 2022 pageant, and was later appointed as fifth runner-up.

A Filipina beauty queen has yet to win the Miss Grand International title. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.