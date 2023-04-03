LOOK: Miss International 2023 introduces PH’s Nicole Borromeo

Nicole is representing the Philippines in the October pageant in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo is all set for the Miss International 2023 competition!

The Miss International organization has started introducing its candidates for the 2023 pageant, and on Sunday, April 2, they released photos of Borromeo.

In the snaps, the beauty queen from Cebu is seen wearing a white gown with an intricate sequin pattern and a ribbon around the waist.

“Time’s moving so fast. Thank you for this post,” Borromeo wrote in the comments section.

The organizers mentioned in the caption that Borromeo was crowned in 2022, but will only get to compete in the pageant’s 2023 edition.

Hannah Arnold, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in July 2021, represented the Philippines in the 2022 pageant, and finished as part of the Top 15. The 2020 and 2021 editions of Miss International were both canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronation night for Miss International 2023 is set for October 26 at Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor.

Borromeo is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. Meanwhile, the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant is ongoing, with the organizers yet to announce a date for its coronation night. – Rappler.com