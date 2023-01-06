Miss Latvia Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe 2022 competition

WITHDRAWAL. Miss Universe Latvia 2022 Kate Alexeeva will no longer participate in the Miss Universe 2022 competition due to COVID-19.

Miss Universe Latvia 2022 is forced to revoke her participation due to complications that followed after her COVID-19 diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Latvia 2022 Kate Alexeeva has withdrawn from the Miss Universe 2022 competition after testing positive for COVID-19, the beauty queen announced on Instagram on Thursday, January 5.

Alexeeva said that she was diagnosed shortly before the New Year, and that “complications followed.” She is currently still recovering, so she is “unfortunately forced to revoke [her] participation” in the competition.

“I still can’t believe I’m saying this,” she wrote, followed by three crying emojis. “This decision is made because my health and health of other contestants and their families is a priority. I am so sad to admit it and still can’t believe.”

Alexeeva was set to compete among 86 contenders for the Miss Universe crown during the pageant’s 71st coronation night on Saturday, January 14 (US time), at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins will be the hosts of the pageant finals, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress Zuri Hall will be the backstage commentators.

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi is competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown. India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is crowning her successor.

The global pageant’s 72nd edition, which will take place in 2023, will reportedly allow moms and wives to compete in the pageant as long as they’re aged between 18 and 28.

In October, Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, marking the first time the beauty pageant would be owned by a transgender woman. – Rappler.com