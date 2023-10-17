LOOK: Miss Philippines 2023 opens fan voting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans and supporters can now help their favorite Miss Philippines 2023 contestant advance in the competition.

On Sunday, October 15, voting for The Miss Philippines and Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageants were opened.

According to the organizers, 50% of the total scores will be from the audience votes.

The results of the web voting will be announced during the back-to-back final shows on October 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Mister Pilipinas Worldwide pageant will run from 5 pm to 6 pm, with model Andre Brouilette as the host. The Miss Philippines coronation night, meanwhile, will run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, with Rabiya Mateo, Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Annabelle McDonnell as the hosts.

For its inaugural edition, the Miss Philippines pageant will see 21 candidates competing for a chance to represent the Philippines in three global pageants: Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Moreover, its highly-anticipated coronation night will see a series of changes in its pageant format. It opted out of holding a swimsuit competition and will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

The Miss Philippines pageant is founded by Shamcey Supsup and Jonas Gaffud, who are also both in charge of the Miss Universe Philippines organization. – Rappler.com