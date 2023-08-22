The Miss Philippines opens applications for 2023 pageant 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Winners for The Miss Philippines pageant will be the country’s representatives for Miss Supranational and Miss Charm

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring beauty queens, there are more crowns in sight!

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced on Sunday, August 20, that applications for The Miss Philippines, the newest pageant under the organization, have begun!

Interested applicants must be female, single, of Filipino heritage, and between 18 to 32 years old.

Screenings will take place on August 26, September 2, and September 9, 2023 at Coworking, Estancia Mall, Pasig City. August 26 was the initial deadline but the recent post showed that they’ve added two Saturday dates in September.

The inaugural edition of the pageant is set for October, but a final date for the coronation night has yet to be announced. The winners in The Miss Philippines competition will be granted an opportunity to compete in the Miss Supranational or Miss Charm pageants, among other prizes and awards.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference on Thursday, August 10.

“As The Miss Philippines, Pauline represents confidence, intelligence, and positive change in addition to being a beauty queen,” a post from the organization’s Instagram read.

Meanwhile, male pageant aspirants can also look forward to the newly-introduced Mister Pilipinas Worldwide, wherein winners may represent the Philippines in the Mister Supranational, Mister Global, or Manhunt Supermodel pageants.

The Miss Philippines is one of the flagship events alongside Mister Pilipinas Worldwide to be featured in The Filipino Festival, which aims to “showcase the heart and soul of the Philippines.” – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.