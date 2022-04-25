LOOK: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu arrives in Manila

Harnaaz Sandhu is one of the special guests for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is now in Manila ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night set for April 30.

On her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 24, the Indian beauty queen shared a photo taken from her plane window and tagged the Philippines as her location.

She also uploaded a photo of her shoes, dress, and Miss Universe sash from inside her hotel room. “And we are here,” she wrote, alongside a Philippine flag and a heart emoji.

Hours before Sandhu’s posts, the Miss Universe Organization posted a clip of her boarding the plane with the caption, “Philippines, here she comes.”

On Monday, April 25, the organization shared a clip of Sandhu greeting Filipino pageant fans. “Mabuhay Universe! It’s day one in Philippines and I am very excited to meet the young girls.”

Sandhu is one of the special guests for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night happening at the Mall of Asia Arena. 32 candidates are vying to succeed reigning title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Apart from Sandhu, the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night will also feature three former winners – Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow ​​– as hosts. – Rappler.com