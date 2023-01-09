LOOK: Miss Universe 2022 candidates join Joan of Arc parade in New Orleans

MANILA, Philippines – Several Miss Universe 2022 candidates participated in the Joan of Arc Parade held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 8, the Miss Universe organization shared photos from the night’s festivities, showing the queens in their stunning ensembles.

Featured in the photos are Miss Aruba, Miss Italy, Miss Venezuela, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Nepal, Miss Saint Lucia, Miss Mauritius, Miss Seychelles, Miss Nigeria, and Miss Indonesia.

Reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu from India also joined the parade. “Every day is Mardi Gras in New Orleans,” she captioned her Instagram post.

According to a report by NOLA.com, the Joan of Arc Parade is a “quasi-religious procession that demonstrates New Orleans’ French heritage as it celebrates feminist ideals.”

The Joan of Arc parade took place just a few days after delegates started arriving in New Orleans for the start of the 71st Miss Universe competition.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is set for January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines). Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mae Jenkins will host the show, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress-host Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators.

Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in the competition in the hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com