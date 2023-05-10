LOOK: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel arrives in Manila

She will be attending the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on May 13

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel arrived in Manila on Wednesday, May 10 – her first time in the country since winning the crown in December 2022.

The Filipino-American beauty queen is in town to attend the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines on Saturday, May 13.

“I’m excited because my family’s here as well, so to be able to spend a little bit of time with them is going to be nice,” she told media on Wednesday, according to ABS-CBN News.

R’Bonney, whose father is Filipino, has been vocally proud of her heritage, and even collaborated with Filipino designers Rian Fernandez and Patrick Isorena throughout her Miss Universe stint.

She won the Miss Universe crown representing the United States. Prior to that, she broke barriers as the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Texas USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe pageants. – Rappler.com