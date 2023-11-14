LOOK: Miss Universe 2023 unveils members of selection committee, including Fil-Am physician

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino-American physician Connie Mariano are joining two Miss Universe titleholders in the selection committee

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe organization unveiled on Tuesday, November 14 the selection committee for the upcoming 72nd edition of its pageant.

Two previous Miss Universe titleholders – Trinidad and Tobago’s Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, who won in 1977, and France’s Iris 2016, who was crowned in 2016 – were confirmed to be part of the selection committee.

Joining them is Filipino-American physician Dr. Connie Mariano.

According to the American Medical Women’s Association, Mariano is the first woman in American history to be appointed White House physician. She served nine years at the White House where she was physician to three sitting American presidents, including Bill Clinton and George Bush.

In 2000, Mariano also became the first Filipino-American in history to become a Navy Admiral. She retired from the Navy in June 2001 after 24 years of active duty service, and with the rank of Rear Admiral.

Also in the lineup for the selection committee are: model Halima Aden, actress Giselle Blondet, singer-songwriter Mario Bautista, director of program management at Roku Sweta Patel, actor-designer Carson Kressley, entrepreneur Denise White, and social media personality Avani Gregg.

The selection committee will select the winner among the 90 candidates participating in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

The coronation night is set for November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines). USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and television presenter Maria Menounos will be hosting the coronation night.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and American Ninja Warrior co-host and actress Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators for the coronation night.

The Philippines’ Michelle Dee is competing in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. – Rappler.com