LOOK: Miss Universe offers tour packages in El Salvador

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Miss U.S. R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned as Miss Universe during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans, here’s your chance to experience the Miss Universe competition like never before!

Anne Jakrajutatip announced that the Miss Universe organization is now offering a tour package in El Salvador, where the next edition of the pageant will be held.

Here’s a once in a lifetime opportunity which you have all been waiting for! Presenting the launch of the #HelloUniverseTour where you get a chance to experience the World of beauty – The @MissUniverse finale with the final delegates from 90+ countries and the reigning… pic.twitter.com/Z6VpdPi30t — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) August 21, 2023

“This specially crafted itinerary is designed specifically for contestants and supporters of the prestigious Miss Universe competition,” the poster read.

The package includes a seven-night stay at a four-star hotel in El Salvador from November 12 to 19.

Those availing the package will also have tickets to the pageant’s preliminary competition, national costume show, and the coronation night.

Plus, they will also be invited to a special gala dinner with reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, as well as to the exclusive party with the newly-crowned Miss Universe 2023.

The package will also include airport transfers, sightseeing excursions with an English-speaking guide, entrance fees to local attractions and national parks, and meals.

Some of the landmarks in El Savador that will be visited through the package are the Metropolitan Cathedral, the National Plaza, Liberty Plaza, the National Theater, and the beaches of El Majahual.

Additionally, there’s also an accident insurance coverage of up to $28,000 (approximately P1.6 million).

“Our team will take care of every detail, ensuring that you can fully embrace the splendor of this Central American country without any worries,” the Miss Universe organization wrote.

Package rates range from $6,650 (around P376,650) to $7,650 (around P433,290) per person depending on the type of room that they’ll avail.

However, the package doesn’t include the airfare. Those availing the package should also be the one to process their own visa and travel documents.

Those interested to avail the package can book via their website or email booking@hellouniversetour.com

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will be held on November 18. – Rappler.com