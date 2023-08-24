LOOK: Miss Universe offers tour packages in El Salvador

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans, here’s your chance to experience the Miss Universe competition like never before!
Anne Jakrajutatip announced that the Miss Universe organization is now offering a tour package in El Salvador, where the next edition of the pageant will be held.
“This specially crafted itinerary is designed specifically for contestants and supporters of the prestigious Miss Universe competition,” the poster read.
The package includes a seven-night stay at a four-star hotel in El Salvador from November 12 to 19.
Those availing the package will also have tickets to the pageant’s preliminary competition, national costume show, and the coronation night.
Plus, they will also be invited to a special gala dinner with reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, as well as to the exclusive party with the newly-crowned Miss Universe 2023.
The package will also include airport transfers, sightseeing excursions with an English-speaking guide, entrance fees to local attractions and national parks, and meals.
Some of the landmarks in El Savador that will be visited through the package are the Metropolitan Cathedral, the National Plaza, Liberty Plaza, the National Theater, and the beaches of El Majahual.
Additionally, there’s also an accident insurance coverage of up to $28,000 (approximately P1.6 million).
“Our team will take care of every detail, ensuring that you can fully embrace the splendor of this Central American country without any worries,” the Miss Universe organization wrote.
Package rates range from $6,650 (around P376,650) to $7,650 (around P433,290) per person depending on the type of room that they’ll avail.
However, the package doesn’t include the airfare. Those availing the package should also be the one to process their own visa and travel documents.
Those interested to avail the package can book via their website or email booking@hellouniversetour.com
The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will be held on November 18. – Rappler.com
