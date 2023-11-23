Miss Universe organizers clarify Top 5 graphics mix-up was ‘accident’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The organization admits it was 'their mistake' and apologizes to both finalists

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe organizers admitted to and apologized for mixing up the names of the pageant’s Top 5 candidates during the 2023 edition’s coronation night last Sunday, November 19 in El Salvador.

An official social media post was made on Thursday, November 23, in response to online backlash accusing the organization of allegedly “rigging” the results at the last minute.

“Our mistake!” Miss Universe El Salvador clarified, saying that “in the rush to get [their] posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, [they] accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists.”

“This was a simple error of moving too fast – we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists,” the organization added.

Pageant fans from the Philippines have expressed their disappointment towards the error, where a now-deleted post from the Miss Universe El Salvador account initially included Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee as a Top 5 candidate.

Immediately after deletion, Dee was replaced by Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild in the new, official post. Porsild won first runner-up at the pageant.

As a response to the recent post, Michelle Dee took to her Instagram broadcast channel, asking for respect not only for the delegates “but to the supporters that are so passionate about this platform as well.”

“There should be no room for error[,] but the reality is that we live in an imperfect world,” the beauty queen wrote.

Miss Universe recently released a statement on the viral video showing Dee making a seemingly early exit during a guest appearance on the Mexican television show Venga La Alegria, alongside fellow Miss Universe contestants. Fans assumed it was an unjust move against Dee, but the organization said that the segment had concluded by the time the video was taken, and Dee, who was not feeling well due to the taxing schedule, excused herself from the program to drink water.

Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, marked the Philippines’ return to the semi-final round with her performance after last year’s early exit, with many believing that her performance merited a higher rank. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.