Tickets for Miss Universe PH 2022 pageant night now for sale

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pageant fans, you can soon witness the live crowning of our next Miss Universe Philippines!

The MUPH organization announced on Monday, April 11, that the tickets for the pageant’s finals night are now available on the SM Website. “Be part of a #UniquelyBeautiful historical event in Philippine pageantry,” the caption read.

Tickets are priced at P950 for General Admission sections, P2,950 for Upper Box, P3,950 for Lower Box Regular, P5,950 for Lower Box Premium, P9,950 for VIP Regular, and P13,500 for VIP Premium. No additional details about ticket inclusions were given.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow will serve as the coronation night’s hosts.

Reigning Miss Universe 2021 queen Harnaaz Sandhu is also confirmed to be one of the pageant’s special guests.

32 finalists will be competing in-person for the finals night. The Top 32 finalists were trimmed from its original 50 delegates after a series of online challenges.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished her Miss Universe stint as part of the Top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com