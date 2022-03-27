WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2022 delegates in casting video challenge

CASTING CHALLENGE. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 releases the casting videos of its delegates.

Who are your favorites for this challenge?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released on Saturday, March 26, the official casting videos of its 2022 delegates.

Each casting video, which ran for a minute or less, showed the respective delegates “work the camera and captivate the Universe with their beauty.”

The casting video challenge marks the pageant’s fifth online challenge, following the headshot challenge, introduction challenge, swimsuit challenge, and fashion and runway challenge. Each challenge has its own top three, with winners being determined by a combination of fan votes and judges’ ratings.

The series of online challenges is the pageant’s way of “narrowing the field to get closer to [their] final 30 delegates.” From the initial 50 delegates, only 30 ladies will be chosen as the official candidates who will compete in-person for the pageant. MUPH has yet to announce when they’ll announce their Top 30.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30, with Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow as the hosts. – Rappler.com