WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2022 delegates in interview challenge

Who do you think will be part of this challenge's top 3?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released on Sunday, April 3, the official interview videos of its 2022 delegates.

“It’s time to test the eloquence, quick thinking, and grace of our delegates under pressure,” the video’s description read.

All delegates were given the same three identical questions, with only 30 seconds to answer each question. The questions are as follows:

It’s been two years since the pandemic; what is life for you now? What qualities do you look for in a president? What is a uniquely beautiful place or thing about your hometown that you want to tell people about?

MUPH Director of Communications Voltaire Tayag said that the challenge is not about answering tricky questions, but about “handling the pressure and the stress and being able to show who [the delegates] are through the way they answer, the way they communicate.”

​​The interview challenge is the pageant’s sixth and last online challenge, following the headshot challenge, introduction challenge, swimsuit challenge, fashion and runway challenge, and casting video challenge.

Each challenge has its own top three, with winners being determined by a combination of fan votes and judges’ ratings.

MUPH has yet to announce when they’ll announce their Top 30. Only 30 ladies from the initial 50 delegates will move on to compete in-person for the pageant.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30, with Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow as the hosts. – Rappler.com