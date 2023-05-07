Miss Universe PH 2023 names Top 5 delegates in runway challenge

Delegates of Agusan Del Norte, Bulacan, and Pampanga are part of the Top 5 in all three online challenges

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced on Friday, May 5, the five delegates who topped the runway challenge of the 2023 pageant.

“Walk and win,” they wrote. “Which of these ladies will get fast-tracked to the Finals?”

The Top 5 consist of Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso, Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx, Bulacan’s Princess Anne Marcos, Makati’s Michelle Marquez Dee, and Pampanga’s Angelique Manto.

The votes were accumulated from the MUPH app during the April 24 to 30 voting period. The organization did not disclose who ranked first in the challenge, but they’ve confirmed that the delegates with the highest votes in the online challenges will secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.

The runway challenge is the last of the pageant’s three online challenges. Agusan del Norte’s Zarzoso, Bulacan’s Marcos, and Pampanga’s Manto are part of the Top 5 for all three challenges: photoshoot, swimsuit, and runway.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night is scheduled for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition.

Celeste Cortesi will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com