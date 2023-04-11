Miss Universe PH 2023 names Top 5 delegates in photoshoot challenge

The photoshoot challenge is the first of the pageant's three online challenges

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced on Monday, April 10, the five delegates who topped the photoshoot challenge of the 2023 pageant.

“The votes are in! Here are the delegates you chose as the best of the best in the photoshoot challenge,” the caption read.

The Top 5 consist of Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso, Bulacan’s Princess Anne Marcos, Eastern Samar’s Airishh Ramos, Pamapnga’s Angelique Manto, and Quezon Province’s Lesly Sim.

The votes were accumulated from the MUPH app during the April 3 to 9 voting period. The organization did not disclose who ranked first in the challenge.

The photoshoot challenge is the first of the pageant’s three online challenges. The candidates will also participate in the swimsuit and runway challenge. Delegates with the highest votes in each challenge can secure a semifinals spot in the pageant.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night is scheduled for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition.

Celeste Cortesi will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com