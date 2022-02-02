Miss Universe Philippines to accept applicants until February 15

PSA to all aspiring beauty queens, there's no minimum height requirement!

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines is officially on!

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced on Tuesday, February 1 that they are now accepting applications for the 2022 pageant.

“Follow [in] the footsteps of your favorite Miss Universe Philippines queens and start a queendom of your own,” the post read.

Interested applicants should be at least 18 and under 28 years of age at the time of the pageant night, which will happen on April 30. They should also be a Filipino citizen and a Philippine passport holder, and must have never been married or pregnant. Same with last year, there’s no specific minimum height requirement for this edition’s screening process.

Aspiring beauty queens can fill out the application form found on the organization’s Instagram bio and send the accomplished copy to contact@missuniverseph.com not later than February 15, 11:59 pm.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The winner for the 2022 edition will be the third representative under the MUP organization, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud. – Rappler.com