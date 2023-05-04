Miss Universe Philippines 2023 goes to Eastern Visayas

'Eastern Visayas has risen from the ill effects of the Yolanda tragedy and is thriving! We hope the Miss Universe Philippines pageant helps us get our message through,' says Representative Yedda Romualdez, a former Bb. Pilipinas International 1996

SAMAR, Philippines – A few days before the May 13 coronation night for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) at the Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City, the 38 beauty pageant candidates are now in Eastern Visayas for a five-day tour and to compete for the best in national costume (NatCos), which is part of the competition.

On Thursday, May 4, the Miss Universe PH candidates will visit the town of Sta. Fe, Leyte for their photoshoot and rehearsal before proceeding to the Leyte Normal University (LNU) in Tacloban City for the awarding.

The NatCos, which will be staged at around 7 pm, will be streamed on the Empire PH YouTube channel, according to the pageant’s organizers.

Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the town of Sta. Fe was chosen as the “backdrop” of the national costume photoshoot because of its vast rice fields.

“(Although) there is no tourist destination in Sta. Fe, the town was chosen because the scenery of its vast rice fields is perfect,” Tiopes said.

The NatCos contest is hosted by the offices of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Representatives Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre, and the City Government of Tacloban, Department of Tourism Region 8, the Provincial Government of Leyte, the Provincial Government of Samar and the people of Eastern Visayas.

Romualdez said this competition, although a non-points bearing event, is the most anticipated portion by pageant enthusiasts.

“At talaga namang pinapahanga natin ang buong mundo sa kagandahan at kagalingan ng mga Pilipina. When the Miss Universe competition is on, a majority of Filipinos watch it with pride, knowing we always have a chance of winning the title,” Romualdez said in a statement.

As one of the hosts, Tingog Party will choose three Tingog ng Pilipina Awardees representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

They will be declared winners of the national costume competition on May 4 for demonstrating exceptional talent, dedication to their craft, exhibiting grace, good moral character, ability to connect with other candidates, and can be a tingog (voice) for women empowerment.

Last week, the Miss Universe Philippines organization announced the top five for the pageant’s swimsuit challenge – Miss Agusan del Norte Jannarie Zarzoso, Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Bulacan Princess Anne Marcos, Miss Capiz Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, and Miss Pampanga Angelique Manto.

Also earlier, Miss Agusan del Norte Jannarie Zarzoso, Miss Bulacan Princess Anne Marcos, and Miss Pampanga Angelique Manto were also named part of the Photoshoot Challenge top five last month alongside Miss Eastern Samar Airissh Ramos and Miss Quezon Province Lesly Sim.

Five-day tour

The 38 Miss Universe PH candidates arrived in Tacloban City on Monday, May 1, for their five-day tour of Eastern Visayas tourist spots and vacation destinations.

The Miss Universe PH candidates arrived in Tacloban City and was welcomed by a huge cheering crowd as flowers, dances from LNU dancers and Leyte Kalipayan Dance Company. While they ate their lunch, they were entertained by the Palo Ambassadors Orchestra.

The candidates first attended a “Flores de Mayo” motorcade around Tacloban City and a cruise tour under the San Juanico bridge, the country’s second longest bridge that connects the island of Leyte and Samar.

On the second and third day, the Miss Universe PH candidates visited tourist destinations in Samar and Leyte such as the Sohoton Caves and Natural Bridge; St. Michael the Archangel Church (one of the oldest churches in Samar); Leyte Provincial Capitol; Kalanggaman Island in Palompon, Leyte. They were also immersed with the mat-weavers of Saob Cave, witnessed the Banig Fashion show, and savored local cuisine during the Secret Kitchens of Samar Food Festival.

“This (tour) gives us the opportunities to promote various destinations of the region, show our culture, our local products, and even the food that we serve. This will provide a good mileage for Eastern Visayas and our people here,” Tiopes said.

Tiopes added that over 95% of the Miss Universe Philippines candidates, organizers and technical team are first-timers in Eastern Visayas. While some trace their roots to some towns in the region, they never had the chance to visit.

“So, every place they visit, every dish and delicacy they taste, every craft they see, every local entertainment experience, every Eastern Visayan they engage with is a revelation of our natural bounty, our culture and heritage, artistry and abilities, character and values,” the Department of Toursim regional director said.

“Having the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 National Costume Competition in Eastern Visayas has firmed up the market positioning of Eastern Visayas as an events destination. And beyond that, the activities of the 38 candidates in different tourism sites in Eastern Visayas will gain for us the needed promotional mileage, nationally and internationally. From the time of their arrival to their daily activities, to the main event highlight and until they bid their farewell, the MUP local organizers and service providers are making sure that they feel the Eastern Visayan brand of hospitality,” Tiopes said.

On May 5, the last day of the 5-day tour, the candidates will be having breakfast with congresswoman Romualdez at the Nipa Hut in Tacloban City, after which they will visit the SOS Children’s Village.

They will also have a Tacloban and Palo cultural and heritage tour, which includes the following: the Astrodome Yolanda Memorial Park, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño, Price Mansion, Sto. Niño Shrine and Heritage Museum and the Anibong Shipwreck, all in Tacloban; and McArthur Landing Memorial National Park, Leyte Provincial Government Complex and a courtesy call with Gov. Carlos Jericho Petilla, all in Palo. The last item in their itinerary is a visit to the Yolanda Mass Graves.

“This is also an opportunity to show the country and the whole world the beauty and wonders that Eastern Visayas can offer. It has been 10 years since Yolanda leveled our region. Pero dahil sa pagsisikap at pagpupunyagi ng mga Waraynons, nakabangon kami at nakausad pa mula sa trahedya,” said Romualdez, a former Binibining Pilipinas International 1996.

“Eastern Visayas has risen from the ill effects of the Yolanda tragedy and is thriving! We hope the Miss Universe Philippines pageant helps us get our message through,” she said. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow