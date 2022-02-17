Miss Universe PH 2022 moves application deadline

NEW QUEEN. Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is set to crown her successor this April.

This is the sign you're looking for, aspiring beauty queens!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) is extending the deadline for its application process for the 2022 pageant to February 22.

The organization announced on Wednesday, February 16, that the one-week extension is meant to give their “accredited partners more time to prepare their delegates.” The application deadline was initially set on February 15, 11:59 pm.

Interested applicants should be a Filipino citizen, and a Philippine passport holder, and must have never been married or pregnant. There’s no specific height requirement, but only females who are aged at least 18 and under 28 at the time of the coronation night can join.

Aspiring beauty queens are also required to upload their application videos on the streaming platform kumu.

The organization has yet to announce when they will release the list of the delegates who have passed their initial screening process. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com