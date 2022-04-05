Miss Universe PH names Top 4 delegates in interview challenge

The interview challenge is the sixth online challenge of the pageant



MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) announced on Monday, April 4, the four delegates who stood out in their interview challenge.

The Top 4 consist of Albay’s Julia Calleja Salubier, Davao del Norte’s Jeanne Nicci Orcena, Guiguinto, Bulacan’s Aidyl Mhay Sanchez, and Iloilo Province’s Vanessa Ann Ka’ihlani Caro.

“Here are the four #UniquelyBeautiful delegates, in no particular order, who topped the list of our panelists in the #MUPH2022InterviewChallenge,” the caption read.

The interview challenge is the sixth and final online challenge of the pageant. The delegates were given the same three identical questions, with only 30 seconds to answer each question.

Compared to the earlier online challenges, this is the first time that MUPH named four challenge frontrunners, instead of the usual Top 3. The organization also did not disclose who topped the challenge.

Aside from the interview challenge, the 50 delegates also underwent the headshot challenge, introduction challenge, swimsuit challenge, fashion and runway challenge, and casting video challenge.

MUPH has yet to announce when they’ll announce their Top 30. Only 30 ladies from the initial 50 delegates will move on to compete in-person for the pageant.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30, with Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow as the hosts. – Rappler.com