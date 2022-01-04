Miss Universe PH to start screening applicants in February

NEW QUEEN. The Miss Universe Philippines organization will start its application process in February.

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization announced on Monday, January 3 that they will start their application process in February.

“Another year, another set of queens! The most prestigious pageant in the country will start its screening in February 2022. Get your profiles and papers ready, aspiring queens,” the caption read.

MUP added that they are “brewing something phenomenal” for the pageant in April.

No further details have been revealed and it remains unclear whether last year’s format will also be followed in this year’s competition. It can be recalled that MUP announced several major changes in the pageant for its 2021 edition.

Last year, aside from removing the minimum height requirement for aspiring candidates, the MUP also changed the pageant’s format. The competition started with 100 delegates, who had to undergo several remote online challenges, before they were trimmed down to the final 30. Only the Top 30 candidates competed in-person for the pageant.

Reigning titleholder, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021.

The winner for the 2022 edition will be the third representative under the MUP organization, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud. – Rappler.com