LOOK: Miss Universe PH unveils ticket prices for 2023 coronation night

Tickets for the finals night happening in May cost between P500 and P12,780

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pageant fans, this is your chance to witness the live crowning of our next Miss Universe Philippines!

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced on Saturday, April 1, the ticket details for its 2023 coronation night, which will happen on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Ticket prices range from P500 for the General Admission section and P12,780 for the VIP section. Ticket sales will be open to the public starting Monday, April 3.

The organization also released an exclusive offer for fans of South Korean singer Nam Woo-hyun, who’s set to perform on coronation night.

Those who are interested to watch the singer’s performance can avail of “INSPIRIT perks,” with tickets ranging from P1,490 to P12,780. Additional benefits such as a group photo session and poster will be available depending on the ticket tier.

Aside from Woohyun, MUPH has yet to announce the hosts, judges, and other performers for the finals night.

40 candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join. – Rappler.com