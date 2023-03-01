Miss Universe PH updates roster for 2023 pageant after one candidate withdraws

MANILA, Philippines – Just over a week after unveiling its official Top 40 candidates, Miss Universe Philippines has announced some changes.

In a social media post on Monday, February 27, the Miss Universe Philippines organization announced that Evangeline Fuentes of Pangasinan has withdrawn from the competition due to health reasons.

Michelle Joy Padayhag, who introduced herself as Fuentes’ official spokesperson, released a statement on social media.

According to Padayhag, Fuentes learned about a health condition that “shouldn’t be ignored.” “The decision might be tough but we have to follow the doctor’s advice for Ms. Fuentes’ well-being and recovery,” she added.

She will be replaced by Kristeen Mae Boccang of Apayao.

Boccang will be competing with 39 other beauty queens in the hopes of succeeding Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The organization also earlier teased that three crowns will be up for grabs for the 2023 pageant, but they have yet to reveal additional details.

The pageant also has yet to announce its schedule of activities. – Rappler.com