Miss World Philippines 2022 announces 35 candidates

These are the aspiring beauty queens vying for this year's Miss World Philippines crowns

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of aspiring beauty queens are ready to take the Miss World Philippines crowns this year! The Miss World Philippines organization announced on Thursday, April 21, at Okada Manila the official roster of candidates set to compete at the 2022 pageant, happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location.

Here is the list of candidates, in no particular order:

Alana Joaquin Alison Black Angel Jed Catorre Angela Teng Anje Mae Manipol Ashley Subijano Montenegro Beatriz Mclelland Blessie Villablanca Carla Manuel Cassandra Chan Charyzah Esparrago Erika Kristensen Erika Vinculado Gwendolyne Fourniol Ingrid Santamaria Ivanna Kamil Pacis Justine Felizarte Kayla Ariadne Tiongson Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo Kimberly Anne Tiquestiques Kristal Marie Gante Lady Justerinnie Santos Loraine Joy Arpia Maica Martinez Maria Gigante Maria Nina Soriano Marie Louise Marinel Tungol Natazha Vea Bautista Patricia Dizon Patricia Mcgee Paula Madarieta Ortega Samantha Gabronino Shaina Rose Ico Simone Nadine Bornilla

Other titles to be awarded on the 11th edition of the pageant are Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Environment, Miss Supranational, and Miss Multinational.

Miss World Philippines queens Dindi Pajares, Tracy Maureen Perez, and Michelle Arceo were among the screening panel for this year, including Miss World Philippines organizer Arnold Vegafria.

Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez won the Miss World Philippines crown in October. She represented the country at the international pageant in Puerto Rico in December and finished in the top 13.

The reigning Miss Eco Philippines is Kathleen Paton, Reinahispanoamericana Filipina is Emmanuelle Vera, Miss Tourism Philippines is Trisha Martinez, Miss Environment Philippines is Michelle Arceo, Miss Multinational Philippines is Shaila Rebortera, and Miss Eco Teen Philippines is Tatyana Austria. – Rappler.com