Miss World Philippines

Rappler.com
Miss World Philippines 2022 announces 35 candidates

Miss World Philippines' Facebook page

These are the aspiring beauty queens vying for this year's Miss World Philippines crowns

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of aspiring beauty queens are ready to take the Miss World Philippines crowns this year! The Miss World Philippines organization announced on Thursday, April 21, at Okada Manila the official roster of candidates set to compete at the 2022 pageant, happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location.

Here is the list of candidates, in no particular order:

  1. Alana Joaquin
  2. Alison Black
  3. Angel Jed Catorre
  4. Angela Teng
  5. Anje Mae Manipol
  6. Ashley Subijano Montenegro
  7. Beatriz Mclelland
  8. Blessie Villablanca
  9. Carla Manuel
  10. Cassandra Chan
  11. Charyzah Esparrago 
  12. Erika Kristensen
  13. Erika Vinculado
  14. Gwendolyne Fourniol
  15. Ingrid Santamaria
  16. Ivanna Kamil Pacis
  17. Justine Felizarte
  18. Kayla Ariadne Tiongson
  19. Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo
  20. Kimberly Anne Tiquestiques
  21. Kristal Marie Gante
  22. Lady Justerinnie Santos
  23. Loraine Joy Arpia
  24. Maica Martinez
  25. Maria Gigante
  26. Maria Nina Soriano
  27. Marie Louise
  28. Marinel Tungol
  29. Natazha Vea Bautista
  30. Patricia Dizon
  31. Patricia Mcgee
  32. Paula Madarieta Ortega
  33. Samantha Gabronino
  34. Shaina Rose Ico
  35. Simone Nadine Bornilla

Other titles to be awarded on the 11th edition of the pageant are Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Environment, Miss Supranational, and Miss Multinational.

Miss World Philippines queens Dindi Pajares, Tracy Maureen Perez, and Michelle Arceo were among the screening panel for this year, including Miss World Philippines organizer Arnold Vegafria.

Cebu City’s Tracy Maureen Perez won the Miss World Philippines crown in October. She represented the country at the international pageant in Puerto Rico in December and finished in the top 13.

The reigning Miss Eco Philippines is Kathleen Paton, Reinahispanoamericana Filipina is Emmanuelle Vera, Miss Tourism Philippines is Trisha Martinez, Miss Environment Philippines is Michelle Arceo, Miss Multinational Philippines is Shaila Rebortera, and Miss Eco Teen Philippines is Tatyana Austria. – Rappler.com

