Miss World PH 2022 names Top 10 finalists in Beauty with a Purpose competition

The winner of the Beauty with a Purpose program will automatically secure a semifinal spot in the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on Saturday, May 28, the 10 candidates whose advocacies stood out in their Beauty with a Purpose competition.

The Beauty with a Purpose program is the charity arm of the Miss World Organization and helps contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiaries.

Out of the 36 candidates, the top 10 consists of Las Piñas’ Alison Black, Pampanga’s Marinel Tungol, Albay’s Paula Madarieta Ortega, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan’s Samantha Gabronino, and Iloilo Province’s Tsina Jade Chu.

Joining them are Zambales’ Patricia Mcgee, Quezon Province’s Anje Manipol, Bulakan, Bulacan’s Lady Justerinnie Santos, Marikina City’s Justine Beatrice Felizarta, and Davao del Norte’s Kristal Maria Gigante.

The winner of the Beauty with a Purpose program will be announced on coronation night and will automatically secure a semifinals spot. The pageant earlier named its top finalists in other fast-track events like the Beach Beauty challenge, Sports challenge, Head to Head challenge, and talent competition.

The Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. At least seven titles are at stake: Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational, Miss Philippines Tourism, and Miss Environment International.

Reigning title holder Tracy Maureen Perez is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com