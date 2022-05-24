Miss World PH 2022 names Top 2 in Head to Head challenge

The winner of the Head to Head challenge will automatically secure a semifinal spot in the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu’s Maria Gigante and Taguig’s Charyzah Esparrago emerged as the top two finalists in the Head to Head challenge of the Miss World Philippines 2022 pageant.

Organizers made the announcement on Monday, May 23, saying that the decision was reached after deliberations. The Head to Head challenge is one of the pageant’s fast-track events, wherein candidates battle each other out by answering questions over several rounds.

Out of the 36 candidates, the following have made it to the first round of the Head to Head challenge: Angela Teng, Blessie Villablanca, Maria Gigante, Beatriz Mclleland, Cassandra Bermeo Chan, Gwendolyne Fournioul, Ingrid Santamaria, Erika Kristensen, Charyzah Esparrago, Ashley Subijano, Alison Black, Paula Madarieta Ortega, and Justine Beatrice Felizarta.

The winner of the Head to Head challenge will be announced on coronation night on June 5, and will automatically secure a semifinals spot.

Aside from the Head to Head challenge, the pageant has also named its top finalists in other fast-track events like the Beach Beauty challenge and Sports challenge.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com