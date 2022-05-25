Miss World PH 2022 names Top 5 finalists in talent competition

The talent competition is the latest fast-track event the Miss World Philippines candidates had to go through

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on Tuesday, May 24, the five candidates who stood out in their talent competition.

“Walk with poise, perform with grace. After the 21 Miss World Philippines candidates showcased themselves with confidence as they [performed] at the Talent Presentation, 5 ladies emerged [on] top,” the post’s caption read.

The Top 5 consists of Las Piñas’ Alison Black, Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, Albay’s Paula Madarieta Ortega, San Juan’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan, and Iloilo Province’s Tsina Jade Chu.

The winner of the talent competition will be announced on coronation night on June 5, and will automatically secure a semifinals spot. The pageant has earlier named its top finalists in other fast-track events like the Beach Beauty challenge, Sports challenge, and Head to Head challenge.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com