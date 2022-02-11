Miss World Philippines opens applications for 2022 pageant

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES. The pageant opens up applications for a new set of queens.

The organization is searching for a new set of queens to crown on May 29

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines has opened applications for their 2022 pageant, the finals of which is set for May 29.

The pageant posted the call for applications on social media on Friday, February 11.

According to their post, applicants must be female, 17 to 26 years old, at least 5”4 in height, a Filipino citizen and Philippine passport holder, never married, doesn’t have children, and “a person with pleasing personality, good moral character, grace, and poise.”

Application forms may be downloaded from the pageant’s official Facebook page, and sent to mwpalv@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is on April 8, and screening is set for April 19.

Selected queens will be competing for at least six titles: Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippine, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Tourism Philippines, and Miss Environment Philippines.

The Miss World Philippines title is currently held by Cebuana beauty queen Tracy Maureen Perez, who will be competing in the international pageant in Puerto Rico in March. – Rappler.com