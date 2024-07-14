Miss World PH 2024: All the candidates’ photos, videos you want to see

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After almost two years, the Miss World Philippines Organization is set to crown a new queen on Friday, July 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thirty-five candidates are competing to succeed Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned Miss World Philippines in June 2022. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, two other titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism.

The coronation night will be hosted by singer Billy Crawford, Miss Universe Woman 2024 Maria Gigante, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera, and actor Teejay Marquez.

Miss World CEO and Chairman Julia Morley and Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova will also grace the event.

Meanwhile, OPM band The Juans, singer Johnoy Danao, the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, and P-pop groups KAIA and BILIB will be performing during the coronation night.

Ahead of the pageant’s coronation night, take a look at the photos and videos you’d want to see to get to know all the participating candidates for Miss World Philippines 2024:

